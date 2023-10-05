Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sandoz Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. The company offers active ingredients and finished dosage forms of small molecule pharmaceuticals across a range of therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, anti-infectives, pain, and respiratory; and active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates.
