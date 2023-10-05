Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.19

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 11458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,500,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,482,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,815,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth $33,147,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter worth $18,961,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

