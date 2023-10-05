Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHLAF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Schindler in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Schindler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.75.

Schindler Price Performance

Schindler Company Profile

Shares of SHLAF opened at $203.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.92. Schindler has a twelve month low of $154.34 and a twelve month high of $244.30.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

