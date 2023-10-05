Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Wall Capital Group Inc.

Wall Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,091,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

