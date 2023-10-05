Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Lowered by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $66.06. The stock had a trading volume of 41,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,509. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.03. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

