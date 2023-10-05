Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Entegris in a report released on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.80 million. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $94.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 158.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.59. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.71.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,327,000 after acquiring an additional 386,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Entegris by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,041,000 after acquiring an additional 748,491 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entegris by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,853,000 after acquiring an additional 536,532 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Entegris by 51.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,569 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Entegris by 50.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,005,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,316 shares during the period.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

