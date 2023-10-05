Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Downgraded by Northland Securities

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SHLS has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.62.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.59. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.08.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

