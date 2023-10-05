Short Interest in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Rises By 6.0%

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the August 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BGSF Stock Performance

BGSF stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $99.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. BGSF has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $16.02.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. BGSF had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.80 million. On average, analysts expect that BGSF will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

BGSF Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGSF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in BGSF by 5.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 642,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 21,849 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BGSF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,020,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in BGSF by 20.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

