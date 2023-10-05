Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $76.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Shutterstock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.25.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SSTK

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of SSTK opened at $37.65 on Monday. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $81.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Insider Activity at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,690 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $285,467.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,093,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,569,122.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.