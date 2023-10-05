Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.41

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 1365672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,504,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after purchasing an additional 781,346 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after buying an additional 1,662,361 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 6.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after buying an additional 221,399 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at $37,086,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 785,523 shares during the last quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

