Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $162.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 56,163 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5,615.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 221,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,518,000 after purchasing an additional 217,600 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

