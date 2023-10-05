Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 332.6% during the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.3 %

BLK traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $634.86. 50,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,685. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $686.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

