Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,016,018. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

