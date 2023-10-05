Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 467 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.88. 153,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,638. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $118.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.54.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,246 shares of company stock worth $11,223,595. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

