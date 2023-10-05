Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Trims Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $872,202,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,708 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.8 %

NOW traded down $9.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $538.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,328. The business’s 50-day moving average is $567.95 and its 200-day moving average is $529.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total value of $593,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total value of $593,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,141,337 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.79.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

