SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000646 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $221.10 million and approximately $13.55 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,335,043,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,235,747,261 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,335,043,080.1521974 with 1,235,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.18072414 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $14,205,151.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

