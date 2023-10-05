Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 957,404 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 364,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Sirios Resources Inc explores for and evaluates mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three blocks of non-contiguous claims comprising 225 claims covering an area of 118 square kilometers in Quebec.

