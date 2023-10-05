Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) PT Lowered to $75.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SQM. Citigroup began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.61.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $112.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.83.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.59). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 71.64% and a net margin of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,549,000 after purchasing an additional 831,423 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,523,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,248,000 after acquiring an additional 646,862 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,626,000 after acquiring an additional 747,037 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,773,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 28.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,794,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 393,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

