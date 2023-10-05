Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $73.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.88. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 34.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern Copper news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $43,555.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at $471,613.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

