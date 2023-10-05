Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Barclays

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of SO opened at $64.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Southern has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.23.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

