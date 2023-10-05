Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.56.

LUV stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

