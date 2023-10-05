SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.2% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPLG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,096. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.