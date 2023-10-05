SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 367,215 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 237,366 shares.The stock last traded at $70.07 and had previously closed at $71.38.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

