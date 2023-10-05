Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 100 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $119.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.39 and a 12-month high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

