Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Sells $219,405.00 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $146.66 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Argus cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Splunk

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.