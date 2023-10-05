Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) SVP Sells $219,405.00 in Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Splunk Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $146.66 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.14.
Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Splunk
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.
Splunk Company Profile
Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Splunk
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 5 of the Most Active Penny Stocks Worth Your Precious Time
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Disney: 3 Reasons To Start Backing Up The Truck
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 5 Low Beta, High-Yield Stocks for Your Low-Risk Income Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.