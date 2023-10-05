Stephens Lowers nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) to Equal Weight

Stephens cut shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NCNO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on nCino from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on nCino from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.08.

Shares of NCNO opened at $29.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 0.39. nCino has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that nCino will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,805 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $177,865.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,134,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,768,862.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 2,074 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $63,547.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,880,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $177,865.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,134,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,768,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,288 shares of company stock worth $7,656,684. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 32.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,490,000 after buying an additional 1,808,829 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in nCino in the first quarter worth about $42,176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,370 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,845,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,602,000 after buying an additional 704,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

