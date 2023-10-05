Stifel Nicolaus Increases Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target to $44.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on ROAD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Construction Partners stock opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.89. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.77 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Construction Partners by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Construction Partners by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

