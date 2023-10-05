Stifel Nicolaus Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $416.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $411.00 to $416.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $332.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.29.

ODFL stock opened at $403.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $250.38 and a 12 month high of $438.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $412.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.77.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

