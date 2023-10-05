StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

APVO opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

