StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance
APVO opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $7.20.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aptevo Therapeutics
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.