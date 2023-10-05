StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Conformis Stock Performance
CFMS stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.39. Conformis has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 86.46% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conformis will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis
Conformis Company Profile
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
