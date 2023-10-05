StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Conformis Stock Performance

CFMS stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.39. Conformis has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 86.46% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conformis will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

Conformis Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Conformis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Conformis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.