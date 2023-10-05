StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

FRBK stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 76.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

