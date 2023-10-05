StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
NYSE IMH opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impac Mortgage
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Impac Mortgage
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.