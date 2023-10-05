StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RPT. Raymond James lowered shares of RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RPT

RPT Realty Price Performance

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE RPT opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.62. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $11.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPT Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,659,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,629,000 after buying an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,016,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,964,000 after acquiring an additional 210,624 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,582,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,108,000 after acquiring an additional 105,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,650,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,826,000 after acquiring an additional 42,814 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 39.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

(Get Free Report)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.