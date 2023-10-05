StockNews.com Upgrades ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ATN International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $31.83 on Friday. ATN International has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $50.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $496.55 million, a PE ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $186.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -93.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 60.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International during the first quarter worth about $247,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ATN International by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ATN International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

