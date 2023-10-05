Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Stratasys from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

SSYS opened at $12.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. Stratasys has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.05 million, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $159.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Stratasys by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Stratasys by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Stratasys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Stratasys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

