Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) PT Lowered to $18.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s current price.

SNCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $829.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.81 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 18,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $285,705.21. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,737.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 18,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $285,705.21. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,737.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Gyurci sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,926.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,292 shares of company stock valued at $3,991,861 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

