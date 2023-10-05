Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Position Lessened by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,021 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,559 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 735.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sunrun by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sunrun from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,248 shares of company stock valued at $869,009 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

