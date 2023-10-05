Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $6.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $537.75. The stock had a trading volume of 381,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,339. The stock has a market cap of $510.48 billion, a PE ratio of 73.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $601.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $538.12 and a 200-day moving average of $459.26.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

