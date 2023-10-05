Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.73. The company had a trading volume of 642,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,689. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $100.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.