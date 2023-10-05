Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $809,000 Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4,247.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 611,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 597,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 929,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 424,257 shares in the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 222,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 136,949 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 6,613.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 116,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 115,207 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 60.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 99,541 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BLOK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

