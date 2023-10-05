Sweet Financial Partners LLC Invests $194,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,809 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:F traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,843,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,108,984. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

