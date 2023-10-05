Sweet Financial Partners LLC Invests $243,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,189,102. The stock has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

