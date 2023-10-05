Sweet Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $133.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.11 and its 200-day moving average is $245.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.71 and a 12 month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

