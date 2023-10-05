Sweet Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,585 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $467,572,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,519,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,137,000 after acquiring an additional 505,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,975,000 after acquiring an additional 507,613 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $40.19. 76,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,224. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

