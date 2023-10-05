Sweet Financial Partners LLC Sells 217 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,547 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Target by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,315 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Target by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,285 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 252.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,782,000 after buying an additional 1,551,551 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $105.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $181.70.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.