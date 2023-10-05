Sweet Financial Partners LLC Sells 556 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.7% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 242,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 40,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $280,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 62,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.91. 2,471,775 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.58. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

