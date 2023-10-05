Synaptics Incorporated to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) – KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Synaptics in a research report issued on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the software maker will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synaptics’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Synaptics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.34 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share.

SYNA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $89.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 1.52. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $67.73 and a 52 week high of $142.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 124.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 411.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $699,106.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,159.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $86,748.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $951,754.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $699,106.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,159.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,084 shares of company stock worth $1,708,067. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

