Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Synchronoss Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ SNCR opened at $0.89 on Monday. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.39.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Synchronoss Technologies
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.
