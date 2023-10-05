Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $0.89 on Monday. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Synchronoss Technologies

About Synchronoss Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,160,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,645,476 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,288,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 768,534 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 604,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,032,000. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

See Also

