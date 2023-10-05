Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Syneos Health Stock Up 0.0 %

Syneos Health stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Syneos Health had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,397,000 after purchasing an additional 181,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,664,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,446 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,902,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,880,000 after acquiring an additional 125,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,885,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,614,000 after acquiring an additional 31,564 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,766,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,560,000 after acquiring an additional 587,471 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

