Synthetix Price Hits $2.01 on Exchanges (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Synthetix has a market cap of $543.23 million and $26.57 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for about $2.01 or 0.00007206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 325,133,921 coins and its circulating supply is 270,767,016 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

